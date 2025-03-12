Budding F1 engineers from North Shropshire primary schools earn spots at national finals competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Year 5 and 6 pupils from Moreton Say and Adderley Primary Schools, part of the Addmore Federation, took top spots in the F1 in Schools regional finals held at Harper Adams University.

Children were given the chance to test their innovation, manufacturing skills and pit stop techniques at the event on March 3.

Students raced their miniature F1 cars which they have spent months building and testing and also had to put together a design and engineering portfolio alongside a verbal presentation for the judges.

Budding F1 engineers from schools within the Addmore Federation.

Five teams from the two primary schools in North Shropshire took part in the competition with three securing a place at the national finals later this month.

The 'Luna Wolves' from Moreton Say claimed first place while the 'Attacking Adders' from Adderley came second.

The Attacking Adders also won the 'best engineered car' and 'fastest car' awards while the Luna Wolves took home awards in sponsorship and marketing.

Teacher Miss Sian Jones, who has supported the teams on their journey said: "I am incredibly proud of all of our teams for their achievements at this year's regionals.

"As a federation, this will be the fourth time we are heading to an F1 in Schools national competition. The competition has offered so many amazing opportunities to our pupils, designing and making the cars using CAD (computer-aided design), presenting to panels of judges, creating displays and portfolios of work, developing teamwork, as well as contacting and gaining sponsorship to support their journey."

Pupils will head to the national finals at the Magna Science Centre in Rotherham on March 25.

60 teams from across Great Britain will compete as well as five teams from Hong Kong.