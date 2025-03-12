Barn with 'potential' for redevelopment to be auctioned with low guide price
A barn with 'potential' for redevelopment will go under the hammer with a low guide price next month.
By Luke Powell
The barn on Scirmidge Lane in Cold Weston near Craven Arms is being sold at public auction on April 8 with a guide price of £45,000.
The agricultural barn is set within 0.15 of an acre in a private and idyllic rural setting in the heart of the Shropshire Hills.
The listing says the barn has "potential for conversion, subject to the necessary consents", and could potentially be converted into a holiday let.
However, prospective owners have been told that they will be required to erect a fence around the perimeter of the site within one month of purchasing the property.