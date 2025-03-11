Loss of 150 police roles will 'undeniably' impact frontline policing, claims federation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cuts to the forthcoming policing budget for West Mercia will see the force lose around 150 roles.

Speaking at a Police and Crime Panel meeting earlier this year Chief Constable, Richard Cooper, said the move had been designed not to impact on the service to the public.

But West Mercia Police Federation has now raised its own concerns over the plan.

Speaking on behalf of the branch, Chairman, Pete Nightingale said he believes the move will lead to police officers having to pick up the work, taking them away from the frontline.

The plans, set out by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion to make cost savings, have also been criticised by councillors on Telford & Wrekin Council.

Mr Nightingale said: “While we appreciate that many forces are under financial pressure, we are concerned about the impact these cuts are going to have on the force’s ability to provide the policing services our communities want and need.

“Police staff play a critical role in policing, with many having skills that police officers themselves might not have. Reducing our police staff numbers, particularly to this extent, would be damaging.

“Police officers would inevitably have to cover some police staff roles, taking them away from their core roles. We want to see as many police officers as possible out and about in our communities, serving and protecting the public and this would not help us achieve that.

“While we are concerned about the effect these cuts could have on the police service, we are obviously concerned about those police staff whose jobs would be put at risk who would have to cope with uncertainty within their careers at a time when everyone is feeling the pinch due to the cost of living crisis.

“Police officers, police staff, PCSOs and Specials all work together as a team and when one part of the team is put under this type of pressure we all feel it.”

Mr Campion has said the Force is facing financial challenges, including a £4.2 million National Insurance bill and also needed £12m to cover inflation and £7m to meet 'additional demand'.

Responding to the comments to the federation's concerns Mr Campion said: “The Police Federation are making legitimate concerns regarding funding for policing. These are concerns the Chief Constable and I have been raising for some months, which are ultimately a result of the Government’s decisions on how the funding is allocated and spent.

“However, the Chief Constable and I are focused on delivering the best service for the communities of West Mercia with the resources available, maximising them where we can.”