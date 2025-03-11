'If I won the lottery, you could have it' - Telford fraudster who stole £17,500 from his mum told what he has to repay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Derek Walford, 68, of Newcomen Way, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime hearing on Friday - March 7.

The proceedings came after Walford was convicted last year of two charges of fraud by false representation.

Walford had taken more then £17,500 from his mother's account, starting after she went into a nursing home in 2019.