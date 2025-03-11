'If I won the lottery, you could have it' - Telford fraudster who stole £17,500 from his mum told what he has to repay
A man who drained £17,500 from his own mother's bank account has been told how much he has to repay.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derek Walford, 68, of Newcomen Way, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime hearing on Friday - March 7.
The proceedings came after Walford was convicted last year of two charges of fraud by false representation.
Walford had taken more then £17,500 from his mother's account, starting after she went into a nursing home in 2019.