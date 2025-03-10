Week-long road closure planned for Shropshire A-road with 40-mile diversion in place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Road, between Ellesmere and Shrewsbury, will soon close for six days of work.

The work is being undertaken by Freedom Fibre, a company currently working on several projects in north Shropshire to provide a major broadband upgrade to approximately 60,000 homes and businesses.

It's all part of Project Gigabit, the Government’s programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband.

The work to install around 60 metres of 'new track' on Shrewsbury Road, through the village of Cockshutt, is set to take place between 8am and 5pm from March 16 to March 21.

The A528 Shrewsbury Road through Cockshutt. Photo: Google

While the work is ongoing, a 40.18-mile diversion will be in place. Road users coming from Ellesmere will be directed down the A495 towards Whitchurch and down the A49 towards Shrewsbury before joining the A528 in Harlescott.

Those travelling from Shrewsbury towards Ellesmere during the works will be directed in the opposite direction.

More details and a map of the diversion is available online at one.network