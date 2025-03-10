Shropshire campaigner's shoe display marks women's deaths at the hands of men

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Statistics provided by the Femicide Census show that a woman is killed, on average, every three days in the UK.

Over the last ten years, 898 women have been victims of domestic homicides. Of these, 698 victims - or 78 per cent - were killed by a partner or ex-partner. More than 92 per cent of female homicide victims were killed by a man.

On International Women's Day, as the government reiterated its commitment to halving violence against women and girls within a decade, Salopian Tess Lynam took to the streets of Newport to demonstrate the human cost of the crisis.

Tess Lynam created the display in Newport

The 31-year-old - who has herself experienced domestic abuse - created a display from 80 pairs of women's shoes, which she says represents the women killed by men in the UK over the last year.

"A visual, impactful statement like this is good to get people to stop and reflect," she said. "It's to get people speaking about it - because it's a very taboo subject."

The project - which was also raising money for Women's Aid - has been supported by local councillor Thomas Janke, whose mother was also a victim of domestic abuse.

Councillor Janke said: "Domestic violence is a stain on our society. It's very important that community campaigners like Tess are out there with this message, raising awareness.

The display, created by Tess Lynam, included 80 different pairs of shoes

"Through her courage, it's going to help inspire others to come forward and hopefully find a path out of their own personal hell.

"Without these kind of campaigns, without these kind of charities, domestic violence will continue going unchecked and sadly fatalities will continue to happen."

Anyone suffering from domestic violence or who knows someone who might be can reach out to the following organisations: