Inside Cadbury World: What makes it a must-visit experience?

As part of English Tourism Week, find out why Cadbury World remains one of the UK’s must-visit destinations in the video feature above.

Cadbury World isn't just about chocolate, it's about history, creativity and fun - and the clip above shows some of the things you can do at the attraction.

Visitors can step into the Aztec jungle to learn about the origins of cocoa, then see how Cadbury became one of the UK's most famous brands.

Learn how your favourite chocolate is made

There's a real focus on interactive experiences. You can walk through a replica of the original Bourneville factory, explore Advertising Avenue with its classic TV adverts and even take a chocolatey ride on Cadbury Chocolate Quest.

And for a modern twist, the 4D Chocolate Adventure takes visitors on a thrilling journey through a chocolate-filled world, making it an exciting attraction for all ages. Cadbury World is a unique attraction in Birmingham because that's where the business originated from.

Beyond its engaging exhibits, Cadbury World is home to a dedicated team of chocolatiers who create everything from intricate chocolate sculptures to handmade treats. It's not just about watching, you can even have a go at tempering and chocolate doodling.

The Cadbury World shop has also had a revamp, now offering the UK's biggest selection of Cadbury products under one roof.

