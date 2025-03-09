Former bar owner caught in car with cash and bags of cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Edmond Borici, a 46-year-old, from Bedworth, Warwickshire, had previously admitted two charges - one of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and a second of possession of criminal property.

The charges related to an incident on April 3 last year.

David Jackson, prosecuting said that police had seen a black Mercedes travelling on the M54 near Telford at around 8.45pm.

The court heard that officers followed the vehicle, which turned off at junction four of the road.