Former bar owner caught in car with cash and bags of cocaine
A former bar owner was stopped by police in a car with cash and bags of cocaine.
Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Edmond Borici, a 46-year-old, from Bedworth, Warwickshire, had previously admitted two charges - one of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and a second of possession of criminal property.
The charges related to an incident on April 3 last year.
David Jackson, prosecuting said that police had seen a black Mercedes travelling on the M54 near Telford at around 8.45pm.
The court heard that officers followed the vehicle, which turned off at junction four of the road.