The February meeting of the Beulah Thursday Club was held recently

The guest speakers for the afternoon were Val and Mike Ellis who gave an interesting and illustrated talk on a cruise which they had been on to the Norwegian Fjords.

Sailing from Southampton on the ‘Celebrity Apex’ liner, they had called at Stavanger, one of the oldest cities in ‘Norway’, as well as Geiranger and Haugesund and had seen some amazing glaciers, the Flam Railway and the Stigfoss and Seven Sisters Waterfalls.

From a 1,500 foot viewing platform some of the views had been quite spectacular.

Everyone then enjoyed afternoon tea and a chat and the raffle prize was won by Mike Ellis.

Meetings of the Beulah Thursday Club are held at 2pm on the fourth Thursday afternoon each month at the Beulah Reading Room. New members are always welcome.