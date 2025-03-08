Your chance to own a converted chapel in the heart of rural Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Saron Chapel and Bank House in Craigllwyn, comprises a converted chapel dating back to 1850 as well as a bungalow with full planning permission for demolition and replacement with an impressive architect-designed contemporary house.

The chapel

Being marketed by Halls in Ellesmere, the property has a guide price of £725,000.

Halls say the property has panoramic far-reaching views over undulating countryside, in a peaceful rural location, near to Oswestry and the A5 for easy commuting.

"Saron Chapel & Bank House provide an extremely rare opportunity to acquire a superbly presented converted chapel with a development opportunity close by, comprising a bungalow with Full Planning Permission approved for demolition and replacement with an impressive architect-designed contemporary house, all enjoying panoramic far reaching views over undulating countryside, in a peaceful rural location, yet near to Oswestry and the A5 for easy commuting. Viewing is highly recommended," said a spokesperson for Halls.

Bank House

Halls said the chapel is "superbly presented and extremely well designed" with three/four bedrooms, office/garden room, six parking spaces, and low maintenance gardens.

Positioned a short walk from Saron Chapel is Bank House, providing a unique development opportunity having Full Planning Permission approved for demolition and replacement of the existing dwelling with an impressive architect-designed contemporary house (ext.to around 220 sqm / 2368 sqft) enjoying super elevated views over undulating countryside.

The existing structure comprises a post-war, pre-fabricated 2/3 bedroom detached bungalow which has been externally clad in timber and extends to just over 1200 sqft. The windows and doors are predominantly double glazed and the internal condition offers potential for improvement.

All enquiries should be directed to Halls Estate Agents in Ellesmere.