Teenager arrested after man stabbed in Newtown

Police received reports of an incident near Parkers Lane at around 8.25pm on Friday (March 7).

Officers, including firearm officers, attended the scene and found an 18-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his arm, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said.

The man was given first aid by police before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

A 16-year-old was arrested at a nearby property on suspicion of assault GBH. He remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed it is not searching for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police have cordoned off the scene for investigation and increased their presence within Newton town centre.

Anyone with concerns is urged to speak with neighbourhood policing and prevention officers in the area.

In a separate incident earlier on Friday in Newtown, an armed man was seen chasing another man.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and remanded to appear at Mold Crown Court on March 8.