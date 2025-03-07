Four Powys county councillors join Reform UK Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The councillors joining Reform UK Wales are Councillor Geoff Morgan, Ithon Valley Ward (Independent), Councillor Claire Jonson-Wood, Llanyre with Nantmel Ward. (Independent) , Councillor Iain McIntosh, Yscir with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew ward (Conservative) and Councillor Karl Lewis, Llandinam with Dolfor Ward. (Conservative).

Their decision to join Reform UK Wales reflects a growing movement for real change and common-sense politics across Wales, a spokesperson said.

A Reform UK Wales Spokesperson said: “Councillors have a strong track record of serving their communities, and we are confident they will continue to fight for the interests of their residents under the Reform UK banner.

“Their support further strengthens our commitment to challenging the status quo and delivering real solutions to the issues people care about.”

Cllr Claire Jonson-Wood said: “Whilst the traditional Political Parties have lost the confidence of the British people, there is one party that is increasing its support from the public daily – Reform UK.

The four Powys County Councill members - Councillor Claire Johnson-Wood, Councillor Karl Lewis, Nigel Farage MP, Leader of Reform UK, Councillor Geoff Morgan and Councillor Iain McIntosh

“This party is in touch with the worries and concerns of the British public. This is why, from today, I have become part of the Reform UK group in Powys County Council.

“I believe this group will continue to attract members and will be able to reintroduce some good old-fashioned common sense into the way our county council is run, and in the future, Wales and indeed the UK. We need change, and Reform UK is the party to deliver it. ”

Cllr Iain McIntosh said: “Reform UK is now the only party that truly represents the values I have always believed in.

“It is the only party willing to stand up for free speech, for lower taxation, for real justice, and for the right of every British citizen to take pride in their country.

“It is the only party that is serious about reversing the national and local damage that has been done and about taking back control from the failed establishment that has betrayed us all.”

Cllr Geoff Morgan said: “I believe that if you work hard and play by the rules, you deserve a better lifestyle than those who don’t. You should also have the right to pass on the fruits of your labour to the next generation, giving them a better start in life. Today the work begins to ensure Reform UK leads Powys County Council after the 2027 elections.”

Cllr Karl Lewis said: “My commitment to the residents of the Llandinam with Dolfor Ward remains unwavering. I will continue to stand up for the issues that matter most to my constituents, working tirelessly to ensure their voices are heard and their interests are represented. My dedication to public service is as strong as ever, and I look forward to pursuing a political path that better reflects my values and the needs of those I serve.”