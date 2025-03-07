'F*** off back to your own country, you foreign c***!' - Drunk's rant at Polish doorman who threw him out of Shrewsbury pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nick Lewis, aged 37, was ejected from The Bull Inn, Butcher Row in Shrewsbury town centre on May 31 last year after getting into a row.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that Lewis tried to go back into the pub but was stopped by the doorman, prompting Lewis to make his xenophobic remarks.

“He told him ‘why don’t you just f*** off back to your own country? You foreign c***’,” prosecutor Kate Price told the court.

Lewis was arrested by police and he told them he was doing it “in retaliation” for his friend, who the doorman was “taking the p*** out of”.