Shropshire Star
Close

Poll: Should Wolves bring back Old Gold or 1970s orange for 150th anniversary kit?

Should Wolves take the opportunity of their 150th anniversary celebration to revisit the club's famous Old Gold kits of yore - or perhaps another kit from days gone by?

By Rob Smith
Published
Last updated

Or have you taken a shine to the team's current colours, described by the club as 'yellowy gold'?

Billy Wright wearing the famous Old Gold kit in 1954
Billy Wright wearing the famous Old Gold kit in 1954

The club will be 150 years old in 2027, and is consulting fans on their preferred colour for the kit for the celebratory 2026/27 season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have played in various shades of gold over the decades, and supporters are being invited to vote on their preferred shade.

Wolves legend John Richards in the 1970s kit
Wolves legend John Richards in the 1970s kit

We want to know what you think - have a say in our poll. Or if you think there's a better option out there, let us know in the comments below!

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Jorgen Strand Larsen in this season's home kit. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images
Similar stories
Most popular