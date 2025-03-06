Poll: Should Wolves bring back Old Gold or 1970s orange for 150th anniversary kit?
Should Wolves take the opportunity of their 150th anniversary celebration to revisit the club's famous Old Gold kits of yore - or perhaps another kit from days gone by?
By Rob Smith
Or have you taken a shine to the team's current colours, described by the club as 'yellowy gold'?
The club will be 150 years old in 2027, and is consulting fans on their preferred colour for the kit for the celebratory 2026/27 season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have played in various shades of gold over the decades, and supporters are being invited to vote on their preferred shade.
We want to know what you think - have a say in our poll. Or if you think there's a better option out there, let us know in the comments below!