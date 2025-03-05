'Desperate and let down' - Victims in the West Midlands suffer as court cases are delayed by months or even years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A report into how victims are hit by the backlog discovered nearly half of those surveyed had a trial date pushed back at least once.

Further data analysed from the courts and tribunal service HMCTS showed the number of crown court cases adjourned more than three times on the day of trial was four times higher in 2023/24 than in 2019/2020, rising to 87 from 20.

One judge sitting at a court in our region recently described the situation as “an affront to justice”.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

The report further detailed that almost a quarter - 23 per cent - of cases have been outstanding at the crown court for more than a year, while eight per cent had been delayed for over two years by the end of September 2024 , compared to seven per cent and two per cent respectively by the end of March 2020.

Judge Anthony Lowe recently called the situation an “affront to justice” as he dealt with a drugs case at Shrewsbury Crown Court that was already six years old and was not able to set another hearing until August.

Telford MP Shaun Davies pointed to a shortage of magistrates and judges in his town, describing the situation as a “broken public service”.

Baroness Newlove

Baroness Newlove said: "For far too many victims, justice now feels out of reach. These delays don't just prolong the process-they deepen the trauma. Victims' lives are put on hold, relationships are strained, and their jobs and prospects are threatened. Justice should never come at such a cost.

"The crisis in our crown courts is also placing immense pressure on our vital victim services, already stretched thin with growing waiting lists. These services are crucial to helping victims cope, recover, and stay engaged throughout the court process. But with funding cuts looming, we face the very real threat of reduced support.

"I fear this will drive some victims to give up on seeking justice altogether-a second injustice compounding the first."

Poor communication with victims of the process was also raised as a concern in the report, citing that 36 per cent of victims said they were not given an explanation when their trial date was changed.

Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Among the key recommendations from the review, the commissioner is urging for victims whose case is going to trial to be given a single point of contact to improve communication, and for the restoration of court inspections.

Concerns were also raised over the "detrimental" impact on the wider justice system by court delays reducing the quality of victim's evidence and withdrawing from the process.

One victim's experience noted in the report said: "I'm 30 now and I was 25 when I reported. I feel like I can't remember the second half of my 20s. The only memory I've got of the second half of my 20s is going through the court system because that's all you can think about and your life gets put on hold... literally it's like I woke up one day and I'd lost five years of my life."

Another victim who went to the doctor about chest pains, which were from stress, said: "It's those two and then three years of just waiting and it's like going to the lion's den, you feel like it's getting closer and you're getting more anxious."

The findings of the report have been shared with Sir Brian Leveson's independent review of criminal courts, ahead of its publication expected in the spring.