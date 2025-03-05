Council cabinet agrees to end Much Wenlock Leisure Centre's £267k subsidy in 12 months' time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council's cabinet agreed to withdraw the subsidy for Much Wenlock Leisure Centre in 12 months' time.

The move will also see the council serve notice of its intention to transfer the management responsibility for the centre to the 3-18 Educational Trust, which owns the site and runs Much Wenlock's William Brookes School.

The decision came at the cabinet's meeting this afternoon (Wednesday, March 5), and follows a consultation with the public which attracted 1,819 responses.

Councillor Rob Macey, cabinet member for culture and digital, said that the unique nature of the leisure centre had made it difficult to attract more people to use the facility.

The site is part of William Brookes School, which means the public cannot use the centre during school hours - an aspect which has limited the ability to increase usage of the site.

Councillor Macey said that the 12 months would allow for the trust to explore opportunities for capital investment in the site.

He said discussions with the school had been 'open and constructive'.

He added: "The school has already held exploratory discussions with an external provider."