'You rolled the dice and lost!' Boy racer led Telford police on 110mph chase before crashing through hedge

Hasan Mehmood, who only had a provisional driving licence, had put fake plates on the 4x4 and tried to run from police after crashing.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that police were on patrol in Telford at around 8.30pm on January 13, 2021 when they stopped the BMW due to a smell of cannabis emanating from it.

But Mehmood, who was 20 at the time, made off in the car, reaching speeds of more than 110mph, prosecutor Simon Parry told the court.

“It was considerably high speed for narrow roads,” Mr Parry said. “He ran red lights and went the wrong way around roundabouts.”

Mehmood also forced a driver coming in the opposite direction to slam on their brakes as he mounted the pavement to try and evade police.