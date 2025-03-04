Shropshire bride and groom tie the knot in Bridgnorth's German twin town 30 years after childhood visit
A couple from Bridgnorth have married in the town's twin, 30 years after the groom first visited the German city.
Oliver Hill first visited Schrobenhausen during an exchange visit when he was a player with Bridgnorth Spartans, the Shropshire town's junior football team.
The town was twinned with Bridgnorth in 1988.
Due to the friends Oliver made on his German trip, he decided to get married there to wife Becky last month.