Shropshire bride and groom tie the knot in Bridgnorth's German twin town 30 years after childhood visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oliver Hill first visited Schrobenhausen during an exchange visit when he was a player with Bridgnorth Spartans, the Shropshire town's junior football team.

The town was twinned with Bridgnorth in 1988.

Oliver and Becky on their big day last month

Due to the friends Oliver made on his German trip, he decided to get married there to wife Becky last month.