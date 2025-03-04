Much-loved Kington coffee shop on the market

Beccy Haydon and Kathy Thompson, owners of Border Bean, are hanging up their aprons at the community hub to move on to other interests.

The High Street café with two flats above went on the market with agent Sidney Phillips earlier this month, for a price of £295,000.

The friends met when their children were at primary school and they realised they worked well together on fundraising activities for the parent and teacher association.

They renovated the once "tired" property, bringing it back to life to establish a "kind, caring social hub" that has brought together members of the community.

With the help of a £12,000 grant, the building was transformed into a thriving new business, which created eight jobs at the time.

Taking inspiration from travels further field in other characterful independent towns abroad and the UK, they considered how they could bring that to Kington.

Ms Haydon and Thompson said their ethos was to source quality local produce, serving coffee roasted in Herefordshire from James Gourmet Coffee.

"Many visitors from outside Kington have left, perhaps somewhat surprised, after enjoying a coffee superior to what they might normally find in their home cities," they said.

"Baked items are supplied by Boulanger Artisan Bakery in Presteigne, and almost all of the much-loved cakes on offer are homemade in-house."

Over the years, the cafe's commitment to the community has meant that its walls have been used as a gallery for local artists to exhibit their work, and they have become "established supporters" of Kington Food Festivals, H-Art, Marches Makers Festival, Kington Walking Festival and more.

"If there is a secret to their success, it lies with the great team of staff, hard work, and friendship, maintaining a kind and positive outlook to brighten the day of anyone who walks through Border Bean’s door," they added.

For now, the pair say it's "business as usual" for the team, and it's hoped that over the coming months, "new custodians" will be found for the cafe to "continue its success with the same big heart for many years to come".

They say they have no set deadline and will carry on until the coffee shop sells and everything is in place. The pair say there has been some local interest but nothing serious at the moment.