Shropshire D-Day hero who had leg blown off in Second World War celebrates 100th birthday with cake, wine and a flutter

Great-great grandfather Eric Lucas, from Church Stretton, was surrounded by family to mark the special occasion at The Parish Centre in Church Street.

Eric is probably one of the last surviving D-day heroes, having landed at Sword Beach with the 2nd Battalion Kings Shropshire Light Infantry on June 6, 1944.

Eric Lucas is 100 years old

Just a few months later, on October 16, he was hit by shrapnel from a German shell in The Netherlands and lost the lower part of his right leg. In 2016, Eric was awarded the French Legion D’honneur medal to commemorate his service in the war.

Even though he sustained such a horrific injury, that didn’t stop Eric leading a full, hard-working life once he learned to walk with his prosthetic leg.