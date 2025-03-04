Shropshire Star
Shropshire D-Day hero who had leg blown off in Second World War celebrates 100th birthday with cake, wine and a flutter

A Shropshire D-Day hero who had part of his leg blown off in the Second World War has celebrated his 100th birthday with cake, a bottle of wine and a cheeky flutter.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Eric Lucas is 100 years old
SOUTH COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD JAMIE RICKETTS 01/03/2025 - SHROPSHIRE STAR - War Veteran Eric Lucas turned 100 today celebrating his birthday with Geoff Lucas and Christine Treverton at Stretton Parish Centre in Church Stretton.

Great-great grandfather Eric Lucas, from Church Stretton, was surrounded by family to mark the special occasion at The Parish Centre in Church Street.

Eric is probably one of the last surviving D-day heroes, having landed at Sword Beach with the 2nd Battalion Kings Shropshire Light Infantry on June 6, 1944.

Just a few months later, on October 16, he was hit by shrapnel from a German shell in The Netherlands and lost the lower part of his right leg. In 2016, Eric was awarded the French Legion D’honneur medal to commemorate his service in the war.

Even though he sustained such a horrific injury, that didn’t stop Eric leading a full, hard-working life once he learned to walk with his prosthetic leg.

