Yellow lines planned for road outside Oswestry community centre

Shropshire Council is proposing to introduce single yellow line waiting restrictions and loading restrictions along Cabin Lane in Oswestry.

The restrictions would be in place from Monday to Friday, from 7.30am to 9.30am and 2.30pm to 4pm.

Shropshire Council says the change would "allow the free movement of vehicles in this location, improving the amenities and road safety of all road users".

If the plans go ahead, the lines would be installed along Cabin Lane from its junction with Harlech Road and up and round the roundabout outside Cabin Lane Church and the community centre.

The road outside the community centre on Cabin Lane could be getting new parking restrictions. Photo: Google

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until March 13, can be viewed at Oswestry Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Those wishing to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals are asked to email or write to the addresses above, as objections cannot be accepted over the phone.