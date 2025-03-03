Police appeal for witnesses in ongoing investigation into 'arson' attacks in Much Wenlock

A Nissan Navara was set on fire at Much Wenlock Leisure Centre on Farley Road, and a motorcycle was set alight nearby, both last Tuesday (February 25).

Both fires were started at around 10pm and are being treated as suspicious.

Now West Mercia Police is formally appealing for anybody with information that could help the investigation to come forward.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anybody who may have information that would help with enquiries.”

Information can be reported at westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and by quoting reference number 00555_i for February 25.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

