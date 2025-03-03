'It is the rules of prison': Inmate with 'shocking record of violence' attacked fellow prisoner with kettle flex in training yard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taylor Johnson, 25, who was serving at HMP Stoke Heath near Market Drayton at the time of the incident, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday (February 28) and pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent.

Danny Smith, prosecuting, told the court the attack had taken place in the prison's exercise yard on September 21, 2023.

He said another inmate had been sitting on a bench when he was approached by Johnson at around 8am.

Johnson was said to have approached with a kettle lead wrapped around his hand with the plug hanging down.

Mr Smith said the lead was swung towards the victim, with the plug hitting him on the left side of his face.

The court was told one of the pins on the plug cut his face, causing an injury that required treatment at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, where he was given stitches.

Judge Richard McConaghy was told that the incident had been sparked by a 'trivial' row over a vape.

Mr Smith said Taylor had served previous lengthy prison sentences of ten and six years - one for assaulting a prisoner with a weapon.