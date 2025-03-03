Car fuel tank rupture causes leak in Telford layby - firefighters called to scene
Firefighters were called to a fuel leak in a layby off a road in Telford this afternoon.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the leak at Castle Farm Way in east Telford at 12.05pm today (Monday, March 3).
The leak was said to be caused by the ruptured fuel tank of a car in the layby.
Crews used an environmental grab pack to stem the flow and used a hose reel jet to wash away the affected areas of layby and highway. Highways Agency personnel also attended.
The incident was under control by 12.24pm.