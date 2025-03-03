'False and malicious' hoax house fire call wastes Shrewsbury firefighters' time on busy evening full of serious incidents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two fire engines were sent to Magnolia Close in Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury, on Sunday evening (March 2) but it was discovered to be a hoax call.

Meanwhile, crews had many serious incidents to deal with on a Sunday evening which was much busier than usual.

Incidents included house fires, a car crash and a woman falling down an embankment. Just an hour before the hoax call, firefighters had been called to a crash in Ditherington Road between a motorbike and a car.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 7.46pm on Sunday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Shrewsbury.

“Reports of a house fire which proved to be a false and malicious call.”

Two fire engines from Shrewsbury attended as well as an operations officer.

West Mercia Police has been contacted for an update.