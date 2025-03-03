Motorbike and car crash on busy Shrewsbury road
A motorbike and a car crashed on a busy Shrewsbury road last night.
Published
The collision happened on Ditherington Road, one of the main routes into town.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.17pm on Sunday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving one hatchback car and a motorcycle.
“Crew made vehicle safe and used absorbent mats to soak up vehicle fluids.”
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.