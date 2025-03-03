Motorbike and car crash on busy Shrewsbury road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision happened on Ditherington Road, one of the main routes into town.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.17pm on Sunday, March 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving one hatchback car and a motorcycle.

“Crew made vehicle safe and used absorbent mats to soak up vehicle fluids.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.