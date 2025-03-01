Telford man who wanted to 'end it all' two years ago shares impressive transformation into bright runner with Adidas sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brandon Marsh will be running as a sub-elite entry in the Prague marathon held on May 4, 2025, raising funds for the Telford African & Afro-Caribbean resource centre (TAARC).

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, the young long-distance runner said the charity had helped him when he was at his lowest mentally and wanted to “end it all” in February 2023.

Brandon Marsh is competing in his first marathon - in Prague. He has been helped and supported from the point of suicide to where he is now by Telford African & Afro Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC). From TAARC is: Alex Richardson, Ben Butler, JR Da Lion and founder and chair Natalie Headley.

Now a successful athlete with sponsorships from businesses all across Telford and even international leading sportswear brand Adidas, Brandon said he is in a fortunate position to not only give back to the charity that has helped shape the last few years of his life but also to inspire others in a similar situation.

Looking back at his journey, Brandon said: “People always say suicide is selfish. There’s a whole narrative around mental health but when you’re actually in your own mind, you just want to be free.

“That's the thing. That's what I wanted to do. I tried to end my own life there and then. A voice came into my head saying, ‘no, don't do it’.

“And then I got help from Alex.”

Alex Richardson is one of the many people at TAARC that has been helping people like Brandon. He hosts a weekly community football club that has now become an anchor for people struggling with mental health. It encourages them to open up and share their difficulties and leave sessions feeling lighter.