Telford motorist landed with big legal bill after failing to tell police who was driving her car as alleged offence took place
A motorist who failed to tell police who was driving her car after an alleged offence has been handed a hefty fine and points on her licence.
Cherish Walton, of Warrensway, Woodside, Telford, was found guilty in her absence at Redditch Magistrates Court of failing to give information when required.
The charge related to a motoring offence in her Kia Rio alleged to have taken place on March 25 last year.