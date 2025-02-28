Shropshire Star
Telford motorist landed with big legal bill after failing to tell police who was driving her car as alleged offence took place

A motorist who failed to tell police who was driving her car after an alleged offence has been handed a hefty fine and points on her licence.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Redditch Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Cherish Walton, of Warrensway, Woodside, Telford, was found guilty in her absence at Redditch Magistrates Court of failing to give information when required.

The charge related to a motoring offence in her Kia Rio alleged to have taken place on March 25 last year.

