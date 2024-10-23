Birmingham Airport evacuated after 'suspicious vehicle' reported - police on site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The public has been urged not to come to the airport as police investigate the vehicle.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport is currently being evacuated following a report of suspicious vehicle.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

"West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site.

"Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time.

"The airport’s social channels will be updated as and when the situation changes.

"For passengers with immediate flights this afternoon they should contact their airline and check the airport’s website for updates.”

On X, Birmingham Airport said: "West Midlands Police is currently on-site dealing with an incident. Airport operations are currently suspended.

"Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time. The airport’s social media channels will be updated as and when the situation changes."

West Midlands Ambulance Service crews are also on 'stand-by' at the scene as police deal with the suspicious vehicle.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Ambulance resources are currently in attendance at Birmingham Airport standing-by as a precautionary measure as police deal with reports of a suspicious vehicle."

Public transport routes to the have also been suspended, with the 97A, X1 and X12 all ceasing operation to the hospital, with the nearest stops being located at Birmingham International Station.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an ongoing incident at BHX, services 97A, X1 and X12 are unable to serve the terminal stops.

"Nearest stops are at Birmingham International Station. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Images from the scene show passengers being evacuated the site, with a long queue seen forming leading away from one of the buildings.