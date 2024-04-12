Why car insurance cost is rising quicker in the West Midlands than elsewhere in the UK

The rise, of 61.2 per cent, is significantly higher than the national average of 56.4 per cent.

And premiums in the West Midlands are rising quicker than all areas of the UK apart from London and Scotland.

In February, UK drivers most commonly received a quote between £500 and £749, insights firm Consumer Intelligence said.

The latest annual rise in the 12 months to February is lower than the 67.2 per cent recorded in the year to the end of November, it added.

However, it is still the third-highest annual increase recorded by Consumer Intelligence since it started tracking data in October 2012.

The three months to February saw quotes increase on average in the UK by 0.5 per cent, marking the lowest quarterly increase since November 2021. Some parts of the UK, including Wales, the North East and North West of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber, saw quoted premiums fall over the quarter – but they are continuing to rise in the West Midlands.

Max Thompson, insurance insight manager at Consumer Intelligence said: "The new year saw some major brands make competitive movements and reduce premiums.