Travel guidance: Disruption expected as floods close roads, footpaths and car parks

Heavy rainfall across the region has caused issues with rising river levels, and surface water is causing flash flooding across the county, making travel difficult.

On Wednesday, a power cut at the bus station in Shrewsbury saw temporary terminals set up at New Park Road near Beacalls Lane, Abbey Foregate HGV, Coach and Car Park at Abbey Foregate / Old Potts Way.

Shropshire Council has said Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park is open in Shrewsbury but access is now only from Castle Foregate, and via Meadow Place, with the one-way system operating as two way traffic.

Road closures are also in place in the County Town at Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane and Coleham Head where there is a lane closure into town centre Smithfield Road was completely closed on Wednesday evening, as was Coton Hill, Chester Street, Berwick Road, Old Coleham, Victoria Avenue, Longden Coleham, Williams Way and Raven Meadows at Roushill side.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council also warned on Wednesday evening that further road closures were possible.

They said: "It is possible that there will be further road closures due to flooding overnight, possibly affecting the road between Atcham and Berwick Wharf as well as the B4380 between Shrewsbury and Atcham".

Towpaths are also closed from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir, from The Pig trough to West Mid Showground, and from New Street to The Stew / Frankwell Riverside Car Park

For those needing to park in the town centre Shropshire Council has recommended Abbey Foregate Car Park, or Shirehall Overflow Car Park off London Road.

Frankwell Riverside Car Park is closed due to occupation by the Environment Agency and Frankwell Main Car Park is closed until further notice. St Julian’s Friar’s Car Park is also closed until further notice.

Theatre Severn audiences are advised the nearest alternative parking is at Raven Meadows Multi-Storey Car Park, which is currently only accessible via Castle Foregate, and Meadow Place.

Shropshire Council has also warned that the Premier Inn car park in Shrewsbury town centre, managed by Horizon, is at risk of flooding and was advising car owners on Wednesday evening to move their vehicles. And the authority was appealing for motorists to move vehicles from The Gap car park off Raven Meadows, Shrewsbury as the entry and exit to the car park were underwater.

In Bridgnorth, a number of footpaths have been closed, including the path from Bylet to Wellmeadow, Southwell Riverside, Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard, Doctors Lane, Severn Terrace and Quayside. Roads around Riverside are also closed and the Riverside car park in the town may also be closed by Thursday morning, as may the Riverside West elevated resident car park.

In Telford & Wrekin, the council said road road closures were in place at The Lloyds, Ferry Rd (near The Boat), The Wharfage, Coalford Jackfield, Jiggers Bank (existing closure – not flood related).

Elsewhere Bluebell Lane under railway bridge (Alscott), Wappenshall Lane, Heath Lane (Ellerdine), and Red House railway bridge were all closed on Wednesday night.

However, a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said all its major routes were open.

"The saturated ground and additional rain continues to cause lots of surface water and flooding across the borough," they said. "Our team is out across the area, responding to your reports of flooding and to try to keep the borough moving. All of our A-roads are currently clear and we are now tackling the smaller roads to keep as many open as possible.

"Please stay safe and don’t drive through the flood water."

Over the Herefordshire border, National Highways said on Wednesday night that the A49 had been closed in both direction between A417 at Hope under Dinmore and A44 Leominster due to flooding across the carriageway. Commuters are advised to check it is open before they travel.