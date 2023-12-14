Rail passenger numbers increase across Shropshire despite industrial action

New figures released on Thursday by regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) show an increase in passenger numbers across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin between April 2022 to March 2023.

This was despite industrial action by multiple unions that saw stations closed and services cancelled during the year.

According to the ORR figures, Shrewsbury is the busiest station in Shropshire, where there were 1.8 million entries and exits by passengers during the year ending March 2023. This was up on the previous year's 1.6 million passengers.

Broome, near Craven Arms, is Shropshire's quietest station, with just 622 entries and exits by passengers last year.