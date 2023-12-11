RSPCA reveals shocking figures for animal neglect reports in Shropshire as country faces a three-year high

The RSPCA receives a call about a neglected animal every five minutes on average and, but the end of October, had received 43,360 reports of neglect across England and Wales.

The number of reports the charity had about neglect in October (4,387) was also higher than the number in that month of 2022 (3,818), 2021 (4,186) and 2020 (3,931) - with incidents shooting up an eye-watering 14.9 per cent compared to last year.

In Shropshire alone, the charity received 402 reports in the first 10 months of 2023, while Powys saw 157.

In the West Midlands, the charity took 2,038 reports in the same period - putting it among the highest five counties in the country.

The distressing new statistics have been released as part of the charity's Join the Christmas Rescue campaign, aiming to support its frontline staff ahead of what could be a "bleak” winter season for pets and other animals.

In the first ten months of the year, the line had been open for 3,474 hours - meaning it averaged 12.5 calls about neglect every single hour, or one report every 288 seconds.

The data follows previous statistics suggesting calls about abandoned animals are at a three-year high, with the charity expecting to receive more than 21,400 calls about unwanted and dumped animals this year too.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “Thousands of animals' lives are hanging in the balance this Christmas with animal neglect reports a real cause for concern - including in Shropshire.

“Across England and Wales, our emergency line is getting a call about a neglected animal every 288 seconds. Combine those levels of neglect with rising abandonments, the cost of living crisis, and the cold weather this winter, and we fear this could be a very bleak time for animals.

“But there is hope. Our frontline officers work tirelessly to bring neglected animals to safety - and it's the kind-hearted public who power these rescue efforts.

“This winter, our rescue teams are set to be very busy trying to help and reach so many neglected animals - which is why we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue now more than ever, and donate to help us be there for neglected animals in their time of need."

As part of the campaign, the RSPCA is highlighting one of the many rescued animals available for adoption.

Poppy, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed who is between six and 12 months old, was taken to Gnosal Farm Animal Centre after being found in "poor living conditions".

The young dog had little training prior to rescue, and has been described as a "live wire" in need of a calm home with experienced puppy owners.

Her adoption profile is available to view online at rspca.org.uk/findapet/details/-/Animal/POPPY/ref/248757/rehome

This year the RSPCA is asking supporters to join the Christmas Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals which desperately need them.

To donate or for more information visit rspca.org.uk/jointherescue