Vest of boxing legend Tommy Nicholls gifted to local gym

The Asquith's family present Slammers Boxing in Broseley with a shirt worn by Olympic Boxer, Thomas Nicholls. In Picture L>R: Nathan Asquith, Carol Strangwood (Thomas' daughter), Kieron Grey (Slammers Boxing), Jane Asquith (Alan Asquith's Widow) and Mark Nicholls (Thomas' Son)

The Asquith family of Telford presented the vest worn by Olympic boxing legend Tommy Nicholls to Kieron Gray, the owner of Slammers Boxing in Broseley, on Wednesday.

It came into the possession of the late Alan Asquith when he became a colleague of Tommy's, but after Alan passed away a few years ago the family thought it would be better displayed where everyone can see it.

Simon Asquith said: "My brother is an amateur boxer himself and he's best friends with Kieron. My dad also sponsored the gym and gave support to Kieron in getting it set up.

Tommy Nicholls

"We thought rather than having this old vest stored away lets pay tribute to Tommy Nicholls."

Tommy Nicholls won a silver medal at the 1956 Olympic Games and led one of the nation's most successful Olympic boxing teams ever.

At the time of his Olympic success, Tommy was living in Brandlee, Dawley, but later lived in Wellington. He only fought two or three more times before retiring in 1957.

Tommy Nicholls, right, in the final at the 1956 Olympic Games at Melbourne, where he missed out on the gold in a split decision, coming home with a silver medal

Tommy died on July 31, 2021 at the age of 89. He is survived by his children, Mark, from Wellington, and Carol Strangwood, from Shifnal who were both present on Thursday.

Recalling his Olympics exploit Tommy said: “I lost in the final to a Russian, Safronov. I can remember being very disappointed at not getting a gold. On the night he was better than me."