The Shropshire Ale Trail returns in September

The Shropshire Real Ale Trail returns on September 23 this year following its inaugural success last year..

This one-day bus-based moving festival offers the opportunity to explore the charming pubs of Shropshire while indulging in a variety of hand-crafted ales with your best friends.

The "cultural celebration of the county’s country pubs" will visit eight of the county's traditional pubs when it returns next month.

These include: The Haughmond in Upper Magna; The Pheasant Inn, Admaston; The Travellers Joy, Horsehay; The Swan Tap House, Ironbridge; The Mill, Leighton; The Bell Inn, Cross Houses; and the Salopian in Shrewsbury.

Shelly Barratt, Ale Trail Maker said: “It's a jolly day out and a clear celebration of friendship, community, and the vibrant local beer culture we have here.”

She added that Shropshire Real Ale Trail i s a"bus-based adventure" taking drinkers off the beaten track to "some of Shropshire's hard-to-reach hostelries".

She said the pubs will allow visitors to try over 50 unique ales as well as live music and food at select locations.

"With buses running every 45 minutes from 11am to 9pm, you have the freedom to hop on and off at any pub along the trail. Stay as long as you like, mingle with fellow ale enthusiasts, and savour the vibrant pub culture that Shropshire has to offer," added Shelly.

Tickets are priced at £25 when purchased in advance or £30 on the day of the event.