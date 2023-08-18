Harry Potter star brings touch of magic to a team of wing walkers raising money for Hope House

Wing walkers joined by Harry Potter star as they raise £16,000 for Hope House. Photo by Neil Tung

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the films, joined two teams of wing walkers as they took to the sky to raise money for Hope House recently.

He joined Hope House’s chair of trustees, Steve Henly, and lottery manager, Emily Pearce, who were part of one of the groups taking on the daring challenge while dressed as the Hope House Hound and a Teletubby.

The wing walkers were brought together by husband-and-wife team Anthony and Vanessa Watts and their children from Knighton, Powys, who generously donated the places.

This meant that every penny raised went directly to supporting seriously ill local children and their families.

Anthony said: “It was an amazing day seeing everyone flying through the skies for such an incredible local cause.

“We have been supporting Hope House for a long time and to raise more than £16,000 with the wing walk day was just incredible and we’d like to thank all the walkers for raising so much money.

“Having James join us was also very special and certainly added a little bit of magic to the day.

“We will be looking at holding another wing walk next year, so keep an eye out for details about how you can get involved in this amazing challenge.”

Fundraiser, Dawn Ball, said: “We are so grateful to all our brave wing walkers – they were all absolutely incredible.

“To raise such an amazing amount of money is amazing.

"Without such wonderful support like this from the wing walkers and people like Anthony and Vanessa and the rest of the Watts family we would not be here to care for the children and families that need us.

“Thank you all so much.”