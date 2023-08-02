Missing man who went into river at weekend named as Sean Bell, 29

Sean Day

Police received a call at 12.05am on Saturday, July 29 that a man had fallen into the river near to the Victoria Bridge in Hereford.

Three men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on police bail while enquires continue.

Search-trained officers, along with the police helicopter and blue light colleagues from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were all immediately deployed to the area to search for the missing man. He has not yet been found.

West Mercia Police said that following enquiries by officers it is now believed that the missing man was involved in an altercation prior to the incident.

Searches of the river continue with assistance from West Mercia Search and Rescue and Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the Quay Street/Castle Green area of Hereford between the hours of 10.30pm on Friday, July 28, and 12.30am on Saturday, July 29, who may have seen or heard a disturbance or person in distress near to the riverside to get in contact.

Detective Inspector Mark Walters said: ‘‘As our enquiries continue, we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area late on Friday night and shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, in particular anyone who may have witnessed or heard a disturbance near to the riverbank."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to provide it via mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ22E43-PO1 or by contacting 101 and quoting incident 5_I_29072023.