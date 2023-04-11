Rescue operation launched for Shropshire sailor after Atlantic storm rolls and breaks yacht

Ian Herbert-Jones: Photo: HJ Sailing Facebook

Ian Herbert-Jones was competing in the single-handed Golden Globe Race when his vessel repeatedly rolled in a storm with winds over 50 knots.

His vessel, Puffin, a 35ft Tradewind cutter, is understood to have lost its mast and taken on water around 1,200 miles off Argentina.

The rescue operation was launched when the 52-year-old activated his on-board distress and tracking systems, EPIRB and YB3, and rescue service MRCC Argentina began coordinating attempts to reach the stricken sailor.

The yachtsman, who lives in Shropshire with his wife and three children, is reportedly beyond helicopter range.

Golden Globe Race organisers said last night: “MRCC Argentina is challenged in their attempt to contact ships or fishing vessels in the area with no response so far from anyone confirming they are headed toward Ian/Puffin.

"The weather around Ian is slowly moderating with wind SW36k gusting 56K with 8.2 metre sea. More updates when we know.”

Shortly afterwards it was confirmed that the Falkland Islands Fisheries Patrol Vessel Lilibet has been tasked to rescue Herbert-Jones, but is some 300 miles south and 30 hours away.

Race organiser later issued another update confirming that a second vessel, a Taiwanese fishing vessel, had also been diverted to Herbert-Jones’ position and was expected to arrive in the area later this evening.

Organisers have also released a recording of satellite phone call with Mr Herbert-Jones, in which the skipper sounds tired but calm.

He said: “Well I’ve had better days. The rig came down, and the mast is still banging against the side of the hull at the moment. I haven’t been able to cut all the rigging away yet. I’ve managed to deploy the drogue [a sea brake], and I’ve got the water ingress under control.

“I’m halfway through the rigging but I keep getting driven back, the weather is just crazy. So the mast is still hanging over the side and sort of slamming against the boat.

“My back is painful, I’m running out of movement fast. I’ve damaged the shoulder, I’ve got a gash on my head, but it’s the back that is stopping me moving around very well.”