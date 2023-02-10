Valentine's couples warned of candle-lit dinner dangers

Emma Roberts from Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) is urging people not to let any romantic meals turn into a recipe for disaster on February 14.

HWFRS say that kitchens can be dangerous places if people drop their guard and although candles add a nice atmosphere to a room, careless use could add more warmth than people might hope for.

The fire service points out that in the last decade, 2,036 fires were started in the kitchen in the two counties that it covers and cooking causes more accidental fires in the home than anything else.

HWFRS Head of Prevention, Emma Roberts said: “We are encouraging people to have a lovely evening but to still take care.

“Leaving pans unattended, drinking alcohol while cooking and not keeping an eye on things could result in a recipe for disaster rather than romance and potentially a devastating house fire.

“Hot oil can catch fire easily so if a chip pan catches fire, never throw water over it.

“Immediately, if you have to leave the kitchen while cooking, remove pans from the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

“Be cautious with candles too. They may create a romantic atmosphere with candles or tea lights but please don’t leave them unattended, near curtains, et cetera, and don’t move once lit.