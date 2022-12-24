Non-religious leader in Shropshire wishes everyone a happy Christmas - however they celebrate

Humanist Dr Simon Nightingale

Dr Simon Nightingale is chair of Shropshire Humanists, who believe life came about as a result of natural processes.

He says he is sometimes asked “do non-religious people, like Humanists, celebrate Christmas?”

He says that people throughout the ages have needed something to give them a lift when it is cold and miserable in winter and the days are at their shortest during the winter solstice.

Dr Nightingale said: "Pagans were celebrating this long before Christ was born and many of the customs of pagan feasts – Winter Solstice, Saturnalia and Yule – were later incorporated into the midwinter Christmas festival, for example, giving presents.

"The Germanic god Odin with his long white beard riding through the sky on his eight-legged horse, fertility rites under the mistletoe. Kissing is tame compared to the orgies of Saturnalia and carol singing – door-to-door wassailing.

"As part of Saturnalia, holly wreaths were exchanged for good luck. Early Christians, fearing persecution, started hanging holly wreaths on their front doors to pretend they were celebrating Saturnalia not Christmas. As paganism declined, holly wreaths became a Christmas symbol."

Dr Nightingale, who lives in Shrewsbury, was brought up in a happy Christian home and, though he later rejected all religion, says he has "wonderful Christmas memories".

His own children and grandchildren have also enjoyed great Christmas times, though all of the adults are non-religious and the grandchildren will decide what world view they wish to follow when they are older.

A YouGov poll a year ago found that 74 per cent of British adults say they believe Christmas to be ‘a time of year for everyone’, including 78 per cent of the non-religious, 76 per cent of Christians, and 58 per cent of those of all other religions. Very few thought that Christmas was ‘exclusively a Christian time of year."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a Hindu and Dr Nightingale said he "said much the same when he described Christmas as a national time when, regardless of whether you’re going to midnight Mass or to church, it’s a time when most people have time off work."

"We have holidays, state holidays. It is a time when everyone hangs out,” he added.

Dr Nightingale said he guesses that many non-religious people feel the same and enjoy the non-religious aspects of Christmas.

He added: "The bible has many stories that have caught people’s imagination. Although I don’t believe the doctrine underlying Christianity, I do enjoy much of Christian culture – the stories, the churches and cathedrals and, of course, the music and art such as the glorious Verdi’s Requiem or Michelangelo’s Pieta.

"And I love to listen to the familiar Christmas carols, especially my favourites In the Bleak Midwinter and Silent Night, whether at a concert in St Alkmund’s, on the radio as I make the brandy butter or round the piano at our home."

He added that he hopes that the next year is better than this last one, adding: "May I, representing Shropshire Humanists, wish everyone everywhere, religious or not, a happy Christmas time and a New Year better than this last one? Much better!"