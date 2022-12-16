GoFundMe page raises almost £60,000 in days to help Solihull lake tragedy families

Hundreds of people have donated to the Go Fund Me page, as well as leaving tributes at the scene. Photo: Jacob King

A fundraiser for the bereaved families in the lake tragedy is closing in on a £60,000 in less than 48 hours.

Donations have been pouring in from around the world after it was confirmed all four boys who fell into Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday, December 11 had died.

Thousands of people have donated to the fundraising page, which was set up on Wednesday night to help support the families of victims Thomas Stewart, Samuel and Finlay Butler and Jack Johnson.

Brothers eight-year-old Finlay and six-year-old Samuel Butler and their cousin 11-year-old Thomas Stewart were pulled from the freezing lake and rushed to hospital following the incident.

The money raised will help the families of Finlay and Samuel Butler and Thomas Stewart. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Police announced soon after that Finlay, Thomas and a fourth boy, Jack Johnson, had perished, with Samuel dying several days later.

In the last 24 hours, at least two people donated £1,000 each to the tragic boys' families.

Karen Cruise, donating £20, wrote on the site: "My heart breaks for the families of these beautiful boys. I cannot imagine what you are all going through."

Paul Gregory, donating £100, said: "So heartbreaking. Such a sad sad loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you your family. Finlay, Samuel, Thomas and Jack - RIP."

Shanni Lou De, who set up the GoFundMe page, said in an update today: "The kindness of people, not just in the community, but around the world is absolutely amazing.

On behalf of the boys' families, I would like to thank each and every one of you for your heartfelt comments, your donations and your words of love for all four boys.

"It is very much appreciated and we know the boys and their families will be in your hearts forever. Thank you and god bless you all."

Among those paying tribute to the boys was Walsall FC manager Michael Flynn, who visited Babbs Mill Lake on Thursday to leave tributes on behalf of the club.

He said: "I did it because it's really hit home. Everyone around the country and the world can resonate with what is a freak accident.

"The story of the brave 10-year-old who lost his life trying to save two other young boys is harrowing. I wanted to go personally and lay a wreath on behalf of the club for their tragic loss.

"What has happened it a complete and utter tragedy and we've all done it growing up as kids.

"I know I've been in waters that I shouldn't have been in, we've jumped off bridges into the water and anything could have happened.

"I suppose it's what you do as kids but to end up with that tragedy is harrowing and has really hit home."