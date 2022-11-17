Bridgnorth pub celebrates after being awarded for its top toilets

Staff members Katie Totney and Kirstie Fereday are pictured with a toast in the toilet

The Jewel of the Severn on High Street in Bridgnorth has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors for the second year running.

It is well-earned recognition for the hard work and dedication of staff at the pub who ensure the loos remain a pleasant visiting experience for customers.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Jewel of the Severn, a Wetherspoon pub, which is run by Becky Jaundrell, was given a platinum award after inspectors had run the rule over the establishment.

Becky said the award was a reflection of the effort put in by staff.

She said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said the Bridgnorth pub was thoroughly deserving of its recognition.

She said: "The toilets at The Jewel of the Severn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.