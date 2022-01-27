Build your own Airfix kit as RAF Cosford hosts model aircraft event

Visitors will be treated to hands-on Airfix model-making activities

Model Mania will take place on Sunday, February 27, when hangars will be filled with large models nestled amongst the real aircraft.

Visitors will be treated to hands-on Airfix model-making activities with expert tips on offer in an exclusive workshop.

RAF Cosford has partnered with the Large Model Association to showcase almost 100 large model aircraft throughout the hangars, many alongside their full-size counterparts.

Some of the models have a wingspan of more than 20ft, including a replica Vulcan, with other displays including large-scale model versions of Spitfires, a Wellington, a Lancaster and other aircraft showcasing the history of aviation.

Large model aircraft

A family-friendly ‘Airfix Make and Take’ activity will offer children aged eight and over the opportunity to build and paint their own model. Participation in the activity is £5.00.

Avid modellers looking to take their projects to the next level may also be interested in the Introduction to Weathering your Scale Model workshop.

During this hands-on four-hour workshop, attendees will learn the fundamentals of weathering techniques in a step-by-step guide, from planning the work, choosing materials and how to apply them, through to producing authentic and realistic results.

Make and take is fun for the whole family

The workshop begins at 11am and will cover a variety of techniques from general wear and tear to creating and applying rust and realistic colouring. Tickets cost £40.00 per person.

There will also be the opportunity to sit in the pilot seat of the Phantom as the museum opens the Hunter cockpit for a close view inside.