Tribute to police officer and son found dead

David and Harrison Louden

David Louden, a 39-year-old serving officer with West Mercia Police, and his son Harrison, were found dead at a semi-detached house in Cairndhu Drive, Kidderminster on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the address on Friday morning and found that nothing could be done to save David or Harrison.

Today West Mercia Police shared a tribute from David's wife and family, expressing their shock and grief.

The statement from the family said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy.

"They will both be forever missed and loved."