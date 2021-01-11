History projects seeks lockdown volunteers

Victoria County History Shropshire is hoping the task will appeal to those who are stuck at home during the latest lockdown.

Records needing attention range from the late 16th century through to the early 20th, some of which cover the whole county, and others relate more specifically to Newport, Chetwynd, and Wem.

VCH Shropshire expects to see some longrunning projects reach fruition during 2021, including a gazetteer of nonconformist chapels and congregations in Shrewsbury, more texts on the history of Shrewsbury, accounts of the townships of Wem Rural district, and the first texts on the history of Newport.

On a sadder note, it is looking for a new treasurer following the death of Dr Chris Fountain.