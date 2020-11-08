Lest we forget: Shropshire and Mid Wales marks Remembrance Sunday amid lockdown measures

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Phil Gillam lays a wreath

Parades were either cancelled or scaled back across the county as residents were advised to observe te traditional two-minute silence on the doorstep or watch services online instead

In Shrewsbury dozens of residents turned out to a short, but poignant service held at the war memorial at the Quarry park where many of those attending were from military families.

Reverend Mother Yejide Peters, of St Chad's Church, leads the commitment to peace prayer

Organised by Shrewsbury Town Council the act of remembrance was also live-streamed into homes in the area.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Phil Gillam and the mayoress Carol Gillam were among the civic and military dignitaries to lay wreaths.

Councillor Gillam said: "It was a beautiful service and the weather was reasonably kind to us. A lot of people seemed to have come out which was a nice surprise. They seem to be ex-military families too and everyone was able to comfortable stand at social distance.

Playing the Last Post (left-right) John Henry Plumridge and Steve Jones, of the Veteran Buglers

"We didn't actively dissuade people from coming, but with the restrictions we knew most would remain at home and watch the live-stream instead which they appear to have done."

The Last Post and reveille were played by ex-servicemen John-Henry Plumridge, 65, and Stev Jones, 59, of the Veteran Buglers, while the Shrewsbury Royal British Legion standard was carried by Phil Breeze, 54, of Castlefields.

Reverend Padre Wing Commander Alastair Bissell

Mr Breeze, who served in the Roytal Artillery in Northen Ireland and Germany, said: "It has gone really well considering the circumstances and there has again been a good turn out.

"We can only hope things will get better in the future."

Remembrance Sunday procession at Shrewsbury's Quarry

President of Shrewsbury Royal British Legion, Heather Francis said: "It was very heart-warming to see so many people turn out and were able to do it at social distance.

"It has been different and lovely to see the veterans coming out to support Shrewsbury."

Shropshire Council leader, Councillor Peter Nutting praised the staff at Shrewsbury Town council for their efforts as the community joined others in adapting to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the current national four-week lockdown.

Royal British Legion Shrewsbury Branch standard bearer Phil Breeze

"I am a bit surprised by the amount of members of the public here, but they have behaved impeccably and have remained at social distance. These are difficult circumstances.

"Congratulations to the town council for doing such a good job," Councillor Nutting added.

The service was led by the Mother Yejide Peters from St Chad's Church and RAF Shawbury's Reverend Padre Wing Commander Alastair Bissell.

Remembrance Sunday in Welshpool

A ceremony was also held in Welshpool.

Community organisations across the county were left hastily rearranging Remembrance plans after Prime Minster Boris Johnson announced a second national lockdown.