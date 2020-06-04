Cancer Research UK cancels all of this year's Race for Life events due to coronavirus

The charity said it had taken the difficult decision to withdraw all of the fundraisers scheduled to take place around the UK to protect the country’s health as restrictions on mass gatherings caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The events that have been called off include:

The Race for Life 5k at Himley Hall, Dudley on August 23

The 5k and 10k events at Walsall Arboretum on September 6

The Telford 5k and 10k races on October 4

The Wolverhampton 5k event on October 11

The Shrewsbury 5K scheduled for October 18

The Weston Park Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events on October 24

Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK spokesperson in the West Midlands, said: “We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital. We simply will not be able to continue funding our life-saving work without it.

“Since it began in 1994, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue.

“We know Race for Life is such a treasured part of the UK’s events calendar and it is with a heavy heart that for the first time in 27 years we have to announce that it won’t be taking place. The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential.

“We hope the Race for Life event series will be back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime, we’d love to invite as many people as possible to join us by taking part in Race for Life at Home in these challenging times.”

Money raised through Race for Life helps to make long-term research and pioneering trials possible, leading to new tests and kinder treatments that help save the lives of more men, women and children.

For more information, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.