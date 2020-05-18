Hedge fire among call outs for Shropshire emergency services

Bridgnorth crews doused a burning hedgerow and fencing, in Victoria Road, at about 11.35pm on Sunday. The police also attended.

In Whitchurch a crew was called to premises, in Alport Road, shortly after 12.55am on Mondaywhere a waste paper bin fire was out when the engine arrived.

In Oswestry a crew an alarm system fault at Woodside Primary School, in Gittin Street, was triggered shortly before 2.30am, but nothing was found.

In Shrewsbury a crew doused a wheelie bin fire shortly at 3.55am, in Hawkstone Road, Harlescott.

In Telford a crew from Wellington carried out checks at Donnington Wood Junior School, in Leonards Close, Donnington, after the fire alarm was triggered, but nothing was found.