Midlands Air Ambulance boosted by £50,000 donation

Phoenix Group, Europe’s largest life and pensions consolidator, donated the money to its long-term charity partner Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as part of a UK-wide package of community support.

Phoenix, which has offices in Wythall, began a six-year partnership with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in 2014.

It was due to end this spring, but given the importance of the role that the service is providing in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, Phoenix has extended this to the end of 2020.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provides specialist support to NHS partners and trauma centres throughout the region by providing advanced pre-hospital clinical care to more than 3,500 people in critical need across the Midlands each year, responding to medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest, strokes and stabbings, whilst also attending accidents across the community, in homes and road traffic collisions.

While the air ambulance teams are not tasked directly to coronavirus patients, the severe pressure on the NHS due to the Covid-19 crisis means the aircrew are offering further support to West Midlands Ambulance Service, in terms of clinical expertise and lifesaving equipment.

The donation will assist with operational funding of the service, which over the past six weeks has faced 258 call-outs, including one in Telford on Monday.

Solely reliant on community donations to fund its lifesaving missions, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity receives no government funding and with all upcoming fundraising events cancelled and charity shops temporarily closed due to the pandemic, the charity is constantly looking at virtual fundraising activities to save lives.

Advertising

Andy Briggs, CEO of Phoenix Group, said: “It is vital we recognise the lifesaving efforts of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and the unprecedented demands for their service at this time. They need more funds to survive and help others.

Reflection

"As our long-term charity partner, it is our duty to donate and this small measure is part of our wider commitment to support communities across the UK battling the effects of Covid-19.

“At this time of economic and social uncertainty all charities are vulnerable and we urge financially able businesses to join us in providing air ambulance charities with a vital lifeline.”

Advertising

Hanna Sebright, CEO of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “The pandemic has led to the most challenging time in our charity’s 29-year history.

"While fundraising income is being sadly affected, demand for our rapid response pre-hospital service has not faltered.

"Phoenix Group’s extended commitment and further donation is a true reflection of the company’s understanding of how vitally-important our work is to the local communities of the Midlands.

"We are humbled and grateful for their on-going support, which will help fund a further 17 air ambulance and 34 critical care car missions, saving countless lives across the Midlands."