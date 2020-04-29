Menu

Advertising

Driver escapes with minor injuries after lorry overturns on A41 near Market Drayton

By Deborah Hardiman | North Shropshire | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A lorry driver suffered minor injuries when his vehicle overturned on a main road near Market Drayton.

The heavy goods vehicle toppled into a hedge on the A41 between Hinstock and Shakeford at about 11.10am on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called at 11.12am to reports of a lorry that had overturned on the A41, near to Four Crosses, in Hinstock.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the lorry driver.

"He had managed to get himself out of the vehicle and was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."

North Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News