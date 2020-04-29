Driver escapes with minor injuries after lorry overturns on A41 near Market Drayton

The heavy goods vehicle toppled into a hedge on the A41 between Hinstock and Shakeford at about 11.10am on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "We were called at 11.12am to reports of a lorry that had overturned on the A41, near to Four Crosses, in Hinstock.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the lorry driver.

"He had managed to get himself out of the vehicle and was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."